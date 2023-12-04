Add Creamed Corn To Your Pasta For A Decadent And Rich Dish

Creamed corn is one of those love-it or hate-it dishes. Some revile it as slimy, unorganized mush fit only for the infirmed. Others celebrate the absolute symphony of sweet corn essence telegraphed by the creamy and rich (not quite) puree. As with many divisive foodstuffs, the problem likely can be traced to inferior, insipid packaged versions of creamed corn — aka cream-style corn — that don't engender much love. However, homemade creamed corn made with sweet summer corn, rich with butter, and thickened with juice from the cob can be beautiful.

Typically, creamed corn is relegated to being a supporting player, either as a summer side or accompanying a protein, such as grilled chicken, and the good stuff handles these roles with aplomb. We think creamed corn is due for a starring turn — and there is no better platform for it to shine than as a comforting plate of pasta. Think about it: Thickened corn is essentially a sauce already, so why not follow the logic and let its luxurious nature envelope al dente pasta?

Tasting Table recipe developer Taylor Murray created a fantastic creamed corn pasta recipe that uses freshly made creamed corn and punches it up with cream, white wine, and Parmigiano-Reggiano. Then, it gets tossed with orecchiette and finished with one of corn's traditional compatriots — fresh basil. It's a simple, vegetarian, weeknight-ready, two-pot meal that can easily feed a crowd. However, the concept of creamed corn pasta doesn't end with a single recipe.