Martha Stewart's Tip For More Flavor In Homemade Creamed Corn

This might blow your mind, but creamed corn doesn't have to come from a can; you can make it from scratch. But if you are going to go with a homemade version of this classic side dish where the yellow veggie is the star, you should try Martha Stewart's trick. On an episode of "Martha's Cooking School," Stewart explains that once you remove the kernels from a corn cob, corn milk can be extracted from each of the indentations. To get to the milk, Stewart takes a spoon – but you can also use the back of a knife – and scrapes the pulp from each ear, moving the utensil up and down around the entire bare cob so she gets every precious drop.

Once Stewart has milked her cobs, she takes this creamy, sticky, starchy juice and adds it to the creamed corn mixture. It adds a sweeter, more concentrated corn flavor to this dish that you wouldn't get otherwise. But corn milk isn't just for creamed corn. This liquid's many properties make it perfect for a number of other recipes.