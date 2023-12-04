The Simple Way To Turn Chocolate Covered Strawberries Into Edible String Lights

One thing to remember when working with white chocolate and dye is it can become grainy, thick, and clumpy as you melt it if you add the dye at wrong time. This is called seizing and is a result of the dye being a different temperature from the chocolate. The type of dye you are using to create your string of lights determines when you should add it. Powdered dye needs to be added as the chocolate begins to melt whereas liquid dye should be added prior to the chocolate melting. And if you are using any type of oil-based dye, you need to warm it and add it after the chocolate has melted. If your chocolate does seize, add a teaspoon of boiling water, stir, and repeat until it is smooth and silky.

If you are not a fan of peanut butter and chocolate — no judgment — you can use other sweets to form the base of your light. Try mini marshmallows, sugar-coated gumdrops, or Dots; shortened sticks of licorice can work for the knobby piece, or if you prefer, simply use festive, mini silver or gold cupcake liners and arrange the colorful dipped strawberry so the liner serves as the base.