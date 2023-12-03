The General Ratio To Follow When Adding Salt To Beans

Cooking beans from scratch seems straightforward — add them to a pot of cold water and cook till tender. However, there's a trick to getting them just right, especially when it comes to salting. Beans are like little sponges — they soak up flavors, and if you're not careful, they can end up bland or overly salty. So, how much salt should you add to your beans? The answer isn't one-size-fits-all, but there's a general rule of thumb that works wonders: for every pound (about 2 cups) of dry beans, use about 1 tablespoon of salt.

It's important to understand the type of salt you're using, too. Table salt, kosher salt, and sea salt aren't the same by weight. Table salt is more compact and salty than kosher salt. If you're using kosher salt, consider using a bit more, perhaps closer to 2 tablespoons. When in doubt, though, it's always better to use less salt to begin with since you can add more later rather than end up with an overly salty dish that you can't reverse.