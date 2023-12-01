Mexican Crema Is The Secret To Unmatched Flavor And Texture In Mashed Potatoes

A classic mashed potato recipe blends milk and butter with potatoes for a rich, creamy comfort food. While you may think the traditional recipe is perfect in its simplicity, Mexican crema is the extra ingredient your mashed potatoes need to raise your standards of perfection to new heights. A blend of heavy cream and buttermilk, Mexican crema strikes a balance between the tartness of sour cream and the rich dairy flavor of heavy cream.

In Mexican cuisine, crema is a common staple to drizzle over numerous dishes, from umami-heavy meats like arrachera to spicy chipotle-infused tinga de pollo tostadas or enchiladas suizas, and even sweet fried plantains. Just as its sour yet creamy flavor profile complements sweet, spicy, and umami profiles, crema is also the perfect zesty dairy product to complement the earthy savoriness of potatoes. It'll also enhance the richness of the other dairy ingredients in a classic mashed potato recipe.

Crema's consistency is similar to sweetened condensed milk, making it the ultimate texture enhancement for mashed potatoes. With a thinner texture but a higher fat content than sour cream, crema will easily disperse into mashed potatoes, making them ultra smooth and velvety. You can find Mexican crema in the dairy section of most major supermarkets, depending on your region. You can also make your own crema by adding a few tablespoons of buttermilk and a squeeze of lime juice to a cup of heavy cream.