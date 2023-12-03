Why Whiskey Barrels Are Key To Making Tabasco Sauce

A dash of Tabasco in a boozy bloody mary brings the brunch favorite to life, but the idea of combining Louisiana hot sauce with a shot of Jack Daniel's is decidedly less appealing. So, it may come as a bit of a surprise to bourbon and Tabasco lovers alike that the production of the spicy pepper blend Edmund McIlhenny created in 1868 is inextricably linked to bourbon. Here's the deal. For most of its 150-year-plus history, authentic Louisiana Tabasco has been aged exclusively in recycled white oak bourbon barrels. That wasn't the original plan, though.

Until about 1900, the McIlhenny Company — creator of Tabasco sauce — aged its pepper mash in stoneware jars. No one, not even McIlhenny Company blending manager Coy Boutte, is quite sure why the company made the switch to aging Tabasco in recycled white oak barrels, but the change stuck. Deemed the "unsung heroes of the aging process," according to a Q&A blog on the Tabasco website, the barrels come from bourbon distilleries across the United States, including Tennessee's Jack Daniel's, the nation's oldest registered bourbon distillery.

And as long as there's a demand for bourbon, the supply of used bourbon barrels will never run low. That's because the U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) mandates that bourbon must age in containers made from new oak. In other words, when it comes to bourbon barrels, the prevailing rule is one and done. Apparently, the stipulation ensures that the resulting spirit will pick up the essence of the charred white oak, giving it the slightly sweet flavor bourbon aficionados know and love.