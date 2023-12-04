The Top 3 Foodie Finds Tabitha Brown Loved In 2023

If there's one chef we can count on for tantalizing vegan fare, it's Tabitha Brown. Beloved for recipes like her viral carrot bacon — which uses thin slices of the root veggie in place of pork — to quick collard greens, Brown is a passionate advocate for plant-based cuisine. When she's not sharing her healthy cooking tips with fans, "America's Mom" can be found making waves elsewhere in the culinary sphere. Following her rise to fame through social media and television, the superstar has authored two bestselling cookbooks, developed a McCormick spice collection, and, most recently, introduced a line of vegan groceries to Target.

But if you've ever wondered about Brown's approach to dining behind the scenes, you're in luck. Tasting Table caught up with the actor and social media personality at the inaugural Honeyland Festival in Houston, Texas, to discuss some of her top food-related finds of the past year. From must-try vegan sushi rolls on par with the real thing to the trusty kitchen appliance she calls her "new favorite," Brown opened our eyes to some seriously tempting discoveries that you won't want to miss.