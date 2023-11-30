The Freezer Trick To Clean Melted Plastic From Oven Racks

First things first — before you touch anything in your oven, it's important to turn it off and let it cool completely. Then once your rack is nice and frigid after its time in the freezer, use a razor to scrape off the plastic. If you'd rather not get your razors dirty, however, you can buy a generic scraping tool from major retailers like Amazon. Make sure to collect the material as it comes off so you can throw it away afterward.

This method works well if you have a freezer big enough to fit your oven rack — but what can you do if not? Apply the same logic and chill your plastic in a different way. After removing your rack, place a large bag of ice on the parts with the melted material until it hardens, which may take up to half an hour. If your entire rack is covered in plastic, you may have to repeat this process a few times, but there will typically only be a few spots that need your attention. Then once the material is cold, you can scrape it off in the same manner as if you froze the rack.

Whichever method you go with, you may want to wear gloves to avoid accidentally cutting yourself. And after you've discarded all your plastic, feel free to clean your racks using a regular oven cleaner.