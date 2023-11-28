Every Starbucks Drink Is 50% Off This Thursday. Here's How To Get The Deal

This is not a drill. This Thursday, November 30, every single drink at Starbucks will be 50% off from 12 to 6 pm. So whether you're itching to get your hands on a holiday classic like a peppermint mocha or hot chocolate, or looking for an excuse to try out one of the secret menu beverages like the Grinch Frappuccino, you'll be able to shave some bucks off your order.

The only catch? You'll need to be a Starbucks rewards member to take advantage of the deal. Luckily, signing up is completely free, and becoming a member comes with a bunch of other perks like a free birthday beverage, the ability to place mobile orders, and free food and drink once you hit certain rewards thresholds.

The discount is only applicable to one beverage per person at participating stores, and can't be used with any of Starbucks' other current promotions. To get started, you'll need to head to the chain's website and sign up for an account — unless you already have one, in which case you can simply use the "Yay Day" coupon code when ordering this Thursday.