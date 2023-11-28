Every Starbucks Drink Is 50% Off This Thursday. Here's How To Get The Deal
This is not a drill. This Thursday, November 30, every single drink at Starbucks will be 50% off from 12 to 6 pm. So whether you're itching to get your hands on a holiday classic like a peppermint mocha or hot chocolate, or looking for an excuse to try out one of the secret menu beverages like the Grinch Frappuccino, you'll be able to shave some bucks off your order.
The only catch? You'll need to be a Starbucks rewards member to take advantage of the deal. Luckily, signing up is completely free, and becoming a member comes with a bunch of other perks like a free birthday beverage, the ability to place mobile orders, and free food and drink once you hit certain rewards thresholds.
The discount is only applicable to one beverage per person at participating stores, and can't be used with any of Starbucks' other current promotions. To get started, you'll need to head to the chain's website and sign up for an account — unless you already have one, in which case you can simply use the "Yay Day" coupon code when ordering this Thursday.
Starbucks has plenty of holiday drinks to choose from
If this is your first foray into Starbucks this holiday season (which is understandable, considering Thanksgiving just wrapped less than a week ago), here's what to keep in mind when venturing out to claim your half-off beverage. Previous years' classics like the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte returned to the 2023 menu on November 2. But this year, the chain also debuted an Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai (which is also available hot) featuring chai tea, gingerbread syrup, and oat milk.
But the real star of the show this year? Four new holiday cold foams that you can use to customize your drinks, which Starbucks launched on November 28. If you're looking for peppermint mocha flavor with a little less milk, try adding the peppermint chocolate cold foam to your cold brew, which boasts peppermint syrup, vanilla sweet cream, and chocolate malt powder. But if you're looking for something with more straightforward sweetness, go for the Sugar Cookie, Chestnut Praline, or Caramel Brulée cream cold foam instead.
Of course, the half-off deal isn't limited to these holiday delicacies. So if you're determined to hang onto fall for a few more days, you can also order a Pumpkin Spiced Latte (or just a plain old cup of joe) for a few dollars less — we won't judge.