Elevate Turkey Burger Lettuce Wraps With A Bit Of Liquid Smoke

Turkey burger lettuce wraps can be a delicious, healthy substitute for your traditional burgers. Plus you don't need to fire up the grill for these patties since the turkey burgers are baked. However, if you're someone who loves the charred smokey flavor that grilled meat offers, the prospect of a baked burger may seem lackluster. This is where liquid smoke comes in. This ingredient offers a hint of umami, smokiness and captures that addictive charred flavor from the grill. Tasting Table recipe developer Chanel Murphy-Lowe uses liquid smoke as the secret ingredient in her recipe for turkey burger lettuce wraps to give her burgers a greater depth of flavor. "It adds a smoky flavor to the burgers, mimicking the taste of grilling. It's not a common ingredient in all turkey burger recipes, so it gives this one a distinct flavor profile," Murphy-Lowe explains.

Liquid smoke is a unique ingredient that is made by burning wood chips you'd typically use in a grill. The smoke from these wood chips is then condensed into a liquid that captures that smoky flavor and aroma. You can even get specific flavors from the type of liquid smoke you use. Just like in grilling, different wood chips produce different aromas and tasting notes. You could have a sweeter, fruity-tasting note by using applewood liquid smoke or a more robust, spiced flavor by using mesquite wood liquid smoke. This lets you experiment and customize the recipe to your liking.