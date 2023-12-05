The Trick To Flavor-Packed Baked Chicken Is To Use The Marinade Twice

If you have any experience marinating chicken, you know that the results can often turn out mediocre. While there's no doubt that allowing your poultry to soak in a blend of sauces and seasonings imparts more flavor than if you didn't use a marinade at all, the overall taste of your chicken may not be very strong after you've baked it. So, if you want to truly pack your poultry with flavor, double down on the marinade usage in your recipe — you've already gone to the trouble of making one, after all.

To start off, you'll marinate the raw chicken just as you normally would, but first set aside some of the liquid to use later on. Then once your poultry is fully baked, you'll use that reserve stash to brush on top. By using this method, the flavors are not only baked into your dinner, but you'll be able to taste them immediately when taking a bite. This technique is also helpful if you're using a marinade that contains lemon juice. Baking the citrus can warp the flavor, but adding more sauce at the end means the fresh tangy taste will still shine through.