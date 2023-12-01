The Sun-Dried Tomatoes Giada De Laurentiis Uses In Soup

Whether they act as the focal point in a traditional tomato soup or as an addition to a hearty minestrone, tomatoes star in many a soup. Yet, while the classic summer produce has long proven its worth, you may want to take a cue from Giada di Laurentiis. When it comes to tomato soup, the celebrity chef utilizes Bio Orto sun-dried tomatoes in lieu of the standard fruit. These tomatoes ultimately enrich tomato soup with a deeper flavor. Specifically, di Laurentiis uses Bio Orto's organic sun-dried tomatoes in extra virgin olive oil. The brand's tomatoes originate from Southern Italy's Puglia region and offer a sweet yet savory tomato flavor. In addition to oil, salt, wine vinegar, and basil accompany each jar of sun-dried tomatoes.

While you can certainly eat the tomatoes as is, they, of course, shine when used in tomato soup. This is thanks to their concentrated, complex flavor. In general, sun-dried tomatoes tend to pack more of a punch than regular tomatoes, so your tomato soup will taste all the more like its namesake. Likewise, sun-dried tomatoes have a different texture, but because tomato soup is blended, the primary difference is ultimately about the taste. As for how to make your own sun-dried tomato soup? Follow di Laurentiis' lead and grab two jars of sun-dried tomatoes.