Replace Oil With Greek Yogurt For Fudgier Brownies

As frustrated novice home bakers and battle-weary baking pros alike know all too well, baked goods are an art of nuance. From texture to taste, the different characteristics of your baked goods are ultimately determined by the ingredients you use. Experimenting with different ones can help you achieve dream desserts tailor-made to suit your preferences. To that end, if you crave a fudgy, creamy bite from your brownies, swap the oil for Greek yogurt.

This wholesome substitution sacrifices nothing in the arena of decadence. Some health-conscious foodies swap oil for applesauce in their brownies, but Greek yogurt is a better replacement for preserving the moisture content, which maintains the richness and fudgy texture while reducing the overall fat content of the brownies. The result is a dense, fudgy brownie with extra richness and protein. A 7-ounce serving of plain Greek yogurt totes about 20 grams of protein, which is needed to facilitate pretty much every reaction in the body.

Rest assured, the signature tanginess of the Greek yogurt gets lost in the baking process and is largely overpowered by the other stronger, sweeter ingredients. For the creamiest, richest texture, opt for whole-fat Greek yogurt. For vegan foodies, coconut milk yogurt is a solid plant-based option as it still totes the thick, creamy texture we're looking for with this tip. If you're in it for the protein, soy milk yogurt is a stronger option.