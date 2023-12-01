Replace Oil With Greek Yogurt For Fudgier Brownies
As frustrated novice home bakers and battle-weary baking pros alike know all too well, baked goods are an art of nuance. From texture to taste, the different characteristics of your baked goods are ultimately determined by the ingredients you use. Experimenting with different ones can help you achieve dream desserts tailor-made to suit your preferences. To that end, if you crave a fudgy, creamy bite from your brownies, swap the oil for Greek yogurt.
This wholesome substitution sacrifices nothing in the arena of decadence. Some health-conscious foodies swap oil for applesauce in their brownies, but Greek yogurt is a better replacement for preserving the moisture content, which maintains the richness and fudgy texture while reducing the overall fat content of the brownies. The result is a dense, fudgy brownie with extra richness and protein. A 7-ounce serving of plain Greek yogurt totes about 20 grams of protein, which is needed to facilitate pretty much every reaction in the body.
Rest assured, the signature tanginess of the Greek yogurt gets lost in the baking process and is largely overpowered by the other stronger, sweeter ingredients. For the creamiest, richest texture, opt for whole-fat Greek yogurt. For vegan foodies, coconut milk yogurt is a solid plant-based option as it still totes the thick, creamy texture we're looking for with this tip. If you're in it for the protein, soy milk yogurt is a stronger option.
Customize your baked goods to fit your lifestyle (and your cravings)
To make the swap, simply skip the oil and fold the Greek yogurt into your wet ingredients as you normally would when making brownies. That's it; no extra steps required. Start with ¾ cup of Greek yogurt per 1 cup of vegetable or canola oil in your recipe and adjust from there. This swap is a good exercise for honing your eyeballing skills — if your batter doesn't seem wet enough, simply stir in some more yogurt.
The Greek yogurt swap can be made whether you're making brownies from a boxed mix or your favorite from-scratch homemade brownie recipe. Either way, you'll end up with a puffy exterior and dense, gooey insides. The slight mellow tang of the Greek yogurt could work especially well in a batch of sea salt caramel brownies. You can also use different flavors of Greek yogurt, too. If you like your brownies on the sweeter side, vanilla, chocolate, or even coconut-flavored Greek yogurt could be the right tool for the job.
One key tip to keep in mind: Lower-fat batters tend to cook quicker than higher-fat batters. Keep an eye on the oven as your Greek yogurt brownies bake; you might need to take them out sooner than normal. To be safe, bake your brownies using your go-to recipe's heat setting and cook time, and check them with a toothpick 10 minutes before the timer goes off.