Use Empty Broth Boxes To Make Homemade Ice Packs

You have a bunch of empty broth boxes and a thought strikes you: Could you repurpose these boxes instead of discarding or recycling them? The answer is yes. For a handy and eco-friendly kitchen hack, transform empty broth boxes into homemade ice packs. This idea embraces repurposing an often single-use item. It also offers a practical solution for keeping food nicely chilled while traveling or enjoying outdoor activities.

The hack is relatively straightforward. First, clean the empty broth boxes with water. Then, fill them with water and seal them tightly with their lids. After that, place these boxes in the freezer. Depending on your freezer's settings, the water will usually take about four to six hours to freeze completely. Once solid, these repurposed boxes are ready to use as ice packs.

They work perfectly inside coolers or food storage containers. This comes in handy for longer drives, especially when transporting food to a potluck or a family event. Additionally, consider keeping one or two of these homemade ice packs handy in your freezer if you have the space for them. They're great for emergencies or spontaneous outings.