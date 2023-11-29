The Simple Spatula Hack To Make Rose-Shaped Scrambled Eggs

Home cooks are transforming classic scrambled eggs into an aesthetic culinary display, drawing inspiration from the popular tornado-shaped scrambled eggs of Japan and Korea that have been trending for a while now. This new scrambled eggs food hack uses a spatula — a tool found in just about every kitchen — to craft rose-shaped scrambled eggs.

The process starts with beating eggs, seasoned with salt and pepper or soy sauce for an extra savory touch. After heating butter or oil in a pan over medium heat, you would pour in the beaten eggs. As they start to solidify around the edges, use a spatula to push one edge of the eggs toward the opposite side gently and carefully. Continue this motion clockwise, gently pushing one side of the egg across to the other, creating a swirling pattern. The objective is to create a single, unified scrambled egg piece resembling a rose or flower shape, taking care not to chop or break the egg into pieces.

Once the rose shape forms, give the scrambled eggs a flip in the pan if you'd like, or remove them from the pan and serve immediately. You don't want to overcook this dish; if you do, the insides of the scrambled eggs won't remain velvety. The spatula hack folding technique creates layers of eggs, offering a mix of slightly crispy edges and soft, creamy centers in each bite.