Add Anchovy Tablets To Your Pantry For Quick Seafood Stock

If you're always on the lookout to cut down your meal prep while also making your home cooking taste better, it's worth checking out other cultures' pantry essentials. One flavorful discovery comes from Korean cuisine: anchovy tablets, which are used to create a quick, flavorful seafood stock for different soups and stews.

These tablets serve the same function as bouillon cubes, which typically come in beef, pork, chicken, and vegetable flavors and can instantly fix the flavor of bland meals. Simply drop an anchovy tablet into a pot filled with 1 ½ cups of water; let it boil for three minutes, and you'll get a fish stock you can use to add umami to your dishes. Anchovy tablets are made with ingredients such as anchovies, kelp, radish, soybeans, shiitake mushrooms, garlic, and ginger that are dried, pulverized, and then pressed into tablets or cubes. Some have additional ingredients like clam extract for extra seafood flavor, similar to what Koreans use to prepare anchovy broth or myeolchi-yuksu from scratch.

Anchovy broth is used in plenty of traditional Korean dishes like maeuntang (fish stew), doenjang jjigae (soybean paste stew), odeng guk (fish cake soup), and tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes). That doesn't mean its use is limited only to Korean or even Asian cuisines. Since it's available in tablet form, you can easily incorporate its savory flavor into your favorite dish without worrying that it would overpower the taste and aroma of the other ingredients.