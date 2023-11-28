8 Tips To Master French Buttercream

If you're an avid baker, you've probably come across meringue-based buttercreams. But another buttercream, though less well known, is just as tasty and versatile. Referred to as the cousin of Italian and Swiss buttercreams, French buttercream is a luxurious frosting sweetened with cooked sugar syrup, thickened with egg yolks, and enriched with soft butter.

It's an underrated frosting, partly because it's more expensive and less practical to make, requiring egg yolks instead of egg whites. But yolks are what give French buttercream its unique, silky, custard-like texture that's a dream to pipe and use in various pastries, including fruit tarts, cakes, macarons, and cupcakes. Its off-white hue and tendency to melt in warmer environments are considered drawbacks by some bakers, but it's worth knowing how to make it so you can supplement your frosting arsenal. You'll be glad you did, especially when you've got a container of leftover egg yolks after making angel food cake or meringues.

French buttercream is totally makeable, regardless of your culinary expertise. Still, timing and focus are critical as things can go awry at every step, from cooking the sugar, to heating the egg yolks, and adding the butter. So, I'm sharing some pointers ─ learned from many years of working in pastry kitchens and writing cookbooks ─ to help you master this classic buttercream. Whether you're a baking newbie or just need a refresher, these tips will help you avoid any unexpected buttercream mishaps.