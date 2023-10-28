French Buttercream Frosting Is The Less Sweet Option For Richer Desserts

All buttercream frosting is not created equal. French buttercream isn't as sweet as traditional buttercream recipes, and the texture is thick and spreadable, like pastry cream — an ideal medium to pipe layers on top of decadent treats or fill spreads between luxuriously made cakes. French buttercream frosting might be dense, and it isn't as sweet as American and Russian buttercreams, but it has cemented its place in the world of tempting treats.

Yet while practiced and professional bakers know that egg whites can be whipped into a spreadable frosting to cover desserts, whipping egg yolks can help create a custard-like flavor that can even rival rich, creamy ice cream. The finesse and time required to make French buttercream can be worth it, however, and as hot, sugary syrup is poured over batches of whipped egg yolks, the silky finish of a perfectly decorated treat can be the goal set in the minds of focused pastry chefs.