Crush Herbs In Your Hand Before Adding To Stews For Far More Flavor

Whether you're preparing a meaty, vegetable, or seafood stew, adding herbs to the dish goes a long way to creating a delicious and aromatic serving. And if you're a fan of fresh herbs, like us, don't fret over the prep time; it only takes a few seconds to enhance those spicy, fresh flavor notes. The secret is to crush the herbs with your hands before adding them to your stew. This small and simple step can significantly boost flavor, turning an ordinary stew into a delightful culinary experience in no time.

When you crush herbs, you release their essential oils which are the heart and soul of the herb's flavor and aroma. You're unlocking more of these oils than you would by simply throwing the herbs in whole. To do this effectively, start by selecting your herbs. The soft variety of fresh herbs is ideal for this method as they are easier to squeeze than their woody counterparts and contain more oils than their dried version. So think basil, mint, coriander, or other preferred soft herbs.

Once you've picked your herbs, take a small handful and gently press them between your palms. You'll know you're doing it right when you can smell the herbs' fragrance becoming more pronounced. After crushing the herbs, add them to your stew and finish your cooking process. But that's not all.