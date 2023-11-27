Gordon Ramsay's Bacon, Sweetcorn, Potato Soup Is A Hearty Meal Featuring Cheap Ingredients
Gordon Ramsay is no stranger to elevated comfort food. The chef even adds bacon to his Thanksgiving turkey. But, even though Ramsay is the star of multiple television shows and proprietor of more than 50 acclaimed restaurants around the world, when it comes to making a knockout meal on a dime, he is always down for the challenge.
As Ramsay shares in a video on his YouTube channel, "My ultimate thrifty lunch would always be a soup." Indeed, the phrase "greater than the sum of its parts" definitely applies to his flavorful soup, which is the product of a few cheap ingredients. All it takes is sweetcorn, smoky bacon, potatoes, and onions. It's simple yet effective, toting a complex flavor that'll both please and fill a crowd. The potatoes add starchy thickness, as Ramsay notes, "It's incredible how far you can stretch something out especially when you bulk it with potatoes." He also cuts the bacon into thick chunks for an extra meaty mouthfeel and uses equal parts canned creamed corn and sweet corn for even more richness.
Ramsay's soup recipe calls for homemade chicken stock, though store-bought works too. Either way, this soup is full of savory, aromatic ingredients, filling your kitchen with tummy-rumble-inducing smells as it cooks.
Raid your own pantry
This hearty soup is a great way to use up ingredients you already have on hand. Aside from the bacon, there's probably a good chance that you'll have these staples stashed in your cupboard. Even if you need to hit up the store, at a major chain grocery you should be able to find the smoked bacon, creamed corn, sweet corn, yellow potatoes, chicken broth, onion, and bay leaves for under $15 total for a massive pot of soup. Depending on the size of your bowls, that's roughly $2 per serving.
It's also sturdy enough to hold up well in the fridge for some killer leftovers or make-ahead meal prep. For greater longevity, you can whip up a big batch in bulk and freeze it in individual portions for quick-access meals in the future. Pair with roasted asparagus for a delicious finish, or flex a little culinary prowess and wow dinner party guests with homemade crusty bread or savory scones. These buttermilk biscuits with cheddar and parmesan would be a great fit, and they're ready in less than 30 minutes from start to finish.