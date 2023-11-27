Gordon Ramsay's Bacon, Sweetcorn, Potato Soup Is A Hearty Meal Featuring Cheap Ingredients

Gordon Ramsay is no stranger to elevated comfort food. The chef even adds bacon to his Thanksgiving turkey. But, even though Ramsay is the star of multiple television shows and proprietor of more than 50 acclaimed restaurants around the world, when it comes to making a knockout meal on a dime, he is always down for the challenge.

As Ramsay shares in a video on his YouTube channel, "My ultimate thrifty lunch would always be a soup." Indeed, the phrase "greater than the sum of its parts" definitely applies to his flavorful soup, which is the product of a few cheap ingredients. All it takes is sweetcorn, smoky bacon, potatoes, and onions. It's simple yet effective, toting a complex flavor that'll both please and fill a crowd. The potatoes add starchy thickness, as Ramsay notes, "It's incredible how far you can stretch something out especially when you bulk it with potatoes." He also cuts the bacon into thick chunks for an extra meaty mouthfeel and uses equal parts canned creamed corn and sweet corn for even more richness.

Ramsay's soup recipe calls for homemade chicken stock, though store-bought works too. Either way, this soup is full of savory, aromatic ingredients, filling your kitchen with tummy-rumble-inducing smells as it cooks.