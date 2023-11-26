Upgrade Store-Bought Ice Cream With A Few Roasted Marshmallows

Biting into a roasted marshmallow is an unparalleled experience. Toasted to caramelized perfection with the slightest bit of charring, its crispy exterior gives way to a sweet and fluffy center, making each bite a memorable one. Given the sheer pleasure of the experience, you can't blame us for wanting to impart some of this delicious whimsy into a less fanciful ingredient like store-bought ice cream.

Store-bought ice cream makes a great base to easily experiment with flavor without the hassle of crafting the icy treat entirely from scratch, meaning you can include all sorts of additions. Yet, of the many ingredients that can transform store-bought ice cream, roasted marshmallows (big or small) just make sense. Unlike regular marshmallows, roasted marshmallows are softer and unlike marshmallow fluff, they boast more complexity.

Any guidelines on flavor? While the choice is yours when it comes to picking a suitable ice cream, we suggest sticking to store-bought basics like vanilla or chocolate. One-flavor wonders like coffee, butterscotch, or pistachio can also pair quite well with roasted marshmallows. Otherwise, for maximum richness, go with loaded ice cream varieties like butter pecan or cookies and cream.