Use Orange And Cinnamon To Give Tequila Shots A Festive Spin

With the holiday season officially here, it's the perfect time to start planning what boozy drinks you'll be serving alongside your seasonal food. Seeing as the holidays are a time of celebration, it doesn't hurt to have some tequila shots on hand — and we have the perfect way to make those shots feel more festive: Add cinnamon and orange.

For this spin on the classic shot, the cinnamon and orange will replace traditional salt on the rim and lime wedge on the side for after. Not only is the replacement much more in tune with the holiday season, but an expert has confirmed that these flavors pair extremely well with tequila. The expert in question is Jaime Salas, the Head of Agave Advocacy at Proximo Spirits, who spoke to Tasting Table about why the pairing of orange, cinnamon, and tequila is so complementary.

Salas explained, "These flavors work so well for tequila because the warmth and spice from the cinnamon and sweet citrus of the orange emphasize the very same flavors present in aged tequilas, derived from the oak aging process, creating a delicious pairing perfect for savoring during upcoming holiday festivities."