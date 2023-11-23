How Marcus Samuelsson Is Planning His Holiday Menu This Year

When it comes to holiday entertaining, there are those who stick to the classics and some who like to switch things up each year. So, what approach does noted celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson use for his holiday menu at home? "Every holiday, we try to do something new, Maya and I," Samuelsson tells Tasting Table. "You start [menu planning] early because you want a little bit of tradition, and then you tweak it."

Tasting Table recently caught up with Samuelsson at the inaugural Honeyland Festival in Houston, Texas. In addition to curating Honeyland's menu, Samuelsson offered live cooking demonstrations for festivalgoers to enjoy over the weekend.

Sponsored by Pepsi Dig In, the event showcased Black-owned food and beverage vendors nationwide, from "Shark Tank" alumni Sienna Sauce to up-and-comers like Cranky Granny's Sweet Rolls. "I've had a long relationship with Dig In, and I'm just grateful because whether you hit the mom-and-pop store or do an event like this, it all matters," Samuelsson tells Tasting Table. Following the successful launch of Honeyland, Samuelsson intends to bring the same energy to his holiday menu this season. "It's been such a celebration year for us," he says. Speaking exclusively to Tasting Table, Samuelsson revealed his tips for a winning holiday spread.