A Cadillac Sidecar Is The Classic Cocktail Perfect For Citrus Lovers

The Cadillac Sidecar cocktail – also known simply as the Sidecar – is made from Cognac, orange liqueur, and fresh lemon juice. It's a dry, spirit-forward cocktail with nearly 3 ounces of high-proof alcohol served up in a sugar-rimmed coupe glass. If that doesn't scream "early 20th-century bar trends," what does? Nobody really knows who first invented the Cadillac Sidecar, but legend has it that it was born in the bars of Paris at the turn of the century, possibly during the First World War. It was well-documented by 1922, at the very latest.

Sipping on a Cadillac Sidecar, you get notes of sweet and sour citrus thanks to the lemon and orange. The drink balances this fruity profile with the bold-bodied Cognac, which brings a touch of sweetness from the grapes it's made from but maintains a sense of gravity similar to a port. Throw it all together and you have a fun, adventurous twist on the classic sour that's 50% citrus.

The Cadillac Sidecar is a fine-tuned evolution of the Brandy Crusta, which is commonly associated with the thriving cocktail scene of 19th-century New Orleans. The Brandy Crusta has the same base ingredients as the Cadillac Sidecar — brandy, lemon juice, and orange liqueur — but it uses orange curaçao instead of Cointreau and adds maraschino liqueur, superfine sugar, and a dash of Angostura bitters to the mix. Both drinks are shaken and served up, meaning without ice. It's interesting to see how the child of the Brandy Crusta took away ingredients instead of adding new ones.