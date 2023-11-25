What Is A Mini Beer Shot Actually Made Of?
Drinks that include a shot and beer, like the Flaming Dr Pepper, Sake bomb, Jager bomb, and other variations on the boilermaker, are not that unusual. Then there's the mini beer shot, which, despite its name and appearance, doesn't taste like or include any beer whatsoever. So what's actually in this deceptively named and cute shot that's been appearing in social media feeds?
There are just two ingredients in a mini beer shot (also known as a little beer shot and baby beer shot): Licor 43 and heavy cream (though can you also use half and half for a lighter version, or Irish cream or Licor 43 Horchata for a boozier version). Made from 43 ingredients (hence, the name), Licor 43 is a Spanish vanilla-flavored liqueur (traditionally used for a Carajillo and the Espadin Tea Cocktail), which the Zamora family released in 1946, using a secret family blend of 43 botanicals, herbs, and spices. With a sweet and creamy taste, mini beer shots have been compared to "a slightly boozy vanilla milkshake" by Cocktail Society and "boozy French vanilla ice cream" by Charming Cocktails.
Tips for serving the mini beer shot
It's best to chill your ingredients first by placing them in the fridge for an hour or two, or 30 minutes in the freezer. If you're really short on time, you can also shake Licor 43 over ice, though it will dilute it slightly. Fill 2/3 or 3/4 of a shot glass with chilled Licor 43 and top with heavy cream.
For easier layering, take a bar spoon (or dessert spoon small enough to fit the opening of the shot glass), flip it over so that it's almost touching the inside of the shot glass and the top of the Licor 43, and slowly pour the heavy cream so that it sits on top of the Licor 43, creating a layered shot that looks just like a tiny shot of beer, complete with the foam head. Charming Cocktails suggests using a milk frother on the heavy cream to give the head an extra frothy appearance. Serve in a shot glass that looks like a mini beer stein to really complete the visual.
Enjoy the mini beer shot on its own or pair it with another mini beer-like shot, the baby Guinness shot, which is typically made with a coffee-flavored liqueur like Kahlua, Galliano Espresso, Tia Maria, Mr. Black, or Patron XO Café, and Baileys Irish Cream.