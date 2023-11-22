50 Gifts For $50 Or Less That Will Impress Even The Biggest Foodies
The stockings are hung up on the mantle, Christmas cookies are set out on a platter on the counter, and the holiday season is officially in full swing. Although there are some things to love about the holidays, including spending time with your family and friends and sipping one too many glasses of Prosecco, some seasonal obligations always get in the way — like getting gifts for everyone on your list.
While foodies are often satisfied with a gift card to their favorite grocery store or a new restaurant in town, there's always an innate feeling that you need to buy someone something to unwrap. We at Tasting Table have compiled a list of our favorite foodie gifts this holiday season, with a spending limit of $50 in mind. These budget-friendly items can appease almost any eater and are bound to become the talk of your gift swap or holiday table.
1. MarieBelle Hot Chocolate Tin (assorted flavors)
Everyone can use something sweet under the tree. These gift tins are decorative enough to forgo the wrapping and are filled with hot chocolate in flavors like milk chocolate and hazelnut, spicy, and Aztec dark chocolate.
Purchase the Signature Hot Chocolate tins from MarieBelle for $22 to $23.
2. Harry & David Royal Riviera Gold Pears Gift Box
These Gold-wrapped pears are sure to make your holidays luxurious. Each box comes with nine individually wrapped pears perfect for giving or sharing with loved ones.
Purchase Gold Pears from Harry & David for $44.99.
3. Big Picture Farm Goat Milk Caramels Golden Holiday Gift Box
Getting chocolates on Christmas may seem like a cop-out, but these thoughtfully wrapped goat milk chocolate candies are bound to impress anyone on your gift list. Each box is filled with a selection of flavors, you choose including sea salt and vanilla, caramel, maple, and chai — or you can get a box mixed with flavors and a surprise in every bite.
Purchase the Golden Holiday Gift Box from Big Picture Farm for $25.
4. Bachan's Japanese BBQ Sauce 4-Bottle Gift Set
Everyone loves trying different sauces, especially when barbecue is involved. This set from Bachan's comes with four bottles of sauce in original, hot and spicy, miso, and yuzu, as well as a guide with Bachan's top recipes and a collectible pin. The sauces are vegan, non-GMO, and undoubtedly delicious.
Purchase the Japanese Barbecue Sauce 4-Bottle Gift Set from Bachan's for $39.99.
5. Alessandra Balderschi Cactus Tumbler Glass
These tumblers from Alessandra Balderschi are not only beautifully made, but they're also the perfect glass for a cool summer beverage. Each glass comes in numerous different succulent styles for beautiful dinner parties and folks who love all things botanical.
Purchase the Cactus Tumbler Glass from Alessandra Balderschi on Amazon for $29.90.
6. No Chewing Allowed Chocolate Truffles Tin
The definition of decadence is something that melts in your mouth. This gift set includes four individually wrapped packets of truffles in classic, toffee, hazelnut, and raspberry. Moreover, the metal tins are perfect for sticking in stockings or storing on a countertop.
Purchase the Chocolate Truffle Tin from No Chewing Allowed for $27.95.
7. Williams Sonoma Linen Double Hemstitch Napkins Set of 4 (multiple colors)
We can't underscore the importance of a sturdy set of napkins in any home — especially one where entertaining is a common event. This four-pack of napkins from Williams Sonoma comes in nine color options (including our favorite "chili" color that screams fall). The best part about these napkins is once you're finished with them, you can pop them into your washing machine for an easy clean.
Purchase the Linen Double Hemstitch Cloth Napkins from Williams Sonoma for $39.95.
8. Craftspring Caviar Tin Felt Ornament
Gifting for someone who loves the finer things? This hand-felted ornament will hang on their tree forever and remind them of their favorite food. Each ornament comes in a neat cotton drawstring bag and can be gift-wrapped for you upon order.
Purchase the Caviar Tin Ornament from Craftspring for $28.
9. L.A. Burdick Chocolate Mice 4-Pack
Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a... chocolate mouse? These adorable, hand-piped chocolate mice come in a decorative tin in a medley of dark, white, and milk chocolate.
Purchase the Chocolate Mice Sampler from L.A. Burdick for $17
10. Apotheke Candles
The candles from Apotheke's Market Collection are bound to make any home smell like a farmer's market. The candles come in several scents, including tomato tarragon, strawberry lime, purple basil, and Meyer lemon and mint.
Purchase the Market Collection Candles from Apotheke for $44.
11. Baggu Reusable Bags
Bag who? BAGGU! These reusable bags are made in fun prints and can be used for everything, from a beach tote to bringing your groceries inside. The bags come in fun prints that are perfect for any style and are collapsible for easy folding and storage.
Purchase Reusable Bags from BAGGU for $12 to $18.
12. Tony's Chocolonely Rainbow Tasting Pack
If you don't know what to get someone for Christmas, chocolate is probably a safe bet. This rainbow variety pack comes with six chocolate bars in dark and milk chocolate with nougat, caramel sea salt, hazelnut, and almond sea salt. And if you want individual bars for stocking stuffers, Tony's Chocolonely does that, too.
Purchase the Rainbow Tasting Pack from Target for $9.99.
13. Little Waves Ancestral Connections Box Set
This coffee box set from Little Waves features a bit of Mexican heritage in every cup. The set includes a 12-ounce bag of coffee, a Copal (a tree resin) and a charcoal disc, and piloncillo and canela (sugar and cinnamon). It's the perfect gift for someone who loves small-batch roasted coffee and history.
Purchase the Ancestral Connections Box Set from Little Waves for $35.
14. Dashfire Cardamom Cocktail Bitters
Cocktails won't taste the same without these Dashfire cardamom bitters. These small-batch bitters are made in the United States and are the perfect way to add an edge to your next cocktail.
Purchase the Dashfire Cardamom Bitters on Amazon for $19.49.
15. Effie's Homemade Oatcake and Biscuit Sampler Box
We will gladly take a box of Effie's Homemade underneath our tree. This box is complete with Effie's oatcakes, almond biscuits, walnut biscuits, and ginger biscuits, along with a recipe card featuring suggested pairings.
Purchase the Oatcake and Biscuit Sampler Box from Effie's Homemade for $32.
16. This Little Goat Spice Collection
Not everyone can give folks a vacation for the holidays, but you can give them a selection of spices from This Little Goat inspired by different countries around the world. Let your chicken breast taste like the flavors of Morocco, India, or Cuba with this five-spice collection.
Purchase the Spice Collection from This Little Goat for $40.
17. Black's BBQ Pitmaster Combo
Although December is just around the corner, you can make the most of your summer barbecues with this set from Black's BBQ. This set comes with everything you need for summer grilling, including several different kinds of sauces and a container of dry rub. All you need is the meat.
Purchase the Pitmaster Combo from Blacks BBQ for $35.
18. The Tiny Fish Co. Buddy Pack
Don't forget the stocking stuffers! These tinned fish containers are sold in sets of three and can feature the same flavor or one of each. Upgrade your seafood game with sunshine and sole, chorizo-spiced mussels, or octopus with lemon and dill.
Purchase the Buddy Pack from the Tiny Fish Co. for $40.
19. Henry Handwork Embroidered Cocktail Napkins, Classic Drinks Mixed 4-Pack
This napkin set is bound to be an entertainer or drink enthusiast's best friend. The set of four napkins comes embroidered with cocktails on the side and can be hand or machine-washed for easy cleaning.
Purchase the Classic Drinks Mixed Cocktail Napkin Set from Henry Handwork for $46.
20. Fly By Jing Triple Threat Sauce Trio
These sauces from Fly By Jing are a brief entrance into the world of Sichuan cooking. It includes the classic chili crisp, Zhong sauce, and Chengdu crunch for all of your cooking needs — plus, it comes in a beautiful box that is perfect for putting under your tree.
Purchase the Triple Threat Sauce Trio on Fly By Jing for $37.
21. Colle Del Gusto Pistachio Spread
Bring the taste of Italy to your table this holiday with pistachio spread from Colle Del Gusto. This imported pistachio spread will make your morning toast remarkable and emit a lovely nutty aroma the second it's opened.
Purchase the Colle Del Gusto Pistachio Spread on Amazon for $23.69.
22. Seed and Mill Halva Trio
It's hard not to love Halva. This gift set contains 8 ounces of three halva flavors: dark chocolate and sea salt, cardamom, and toasted sesame. The recipe is vegan, gluten-free, and palm oil-free — plus, you'll be supporting a woman-owned business.
Purchase the Halva Trio on Seed and Mill for $45
23. Mad River Distillers Old Fashioned Cocktail Gift Pack
As a Vermonter, we're partial to all of Mad River Distillers' products — including the gift sets. This box contains three two-serving Old Fashioned cocktails made with bourbon, Revolution Rye, Maple Cask Rum, and sugar and bitters. This cocktail can be served with a few ice cubes in your favorite cocktail glass.
Purchase the Old Fashioned Cocktails Gift Pack on Mad River Distillers for $34.99.
24. McFadden Farm Three Herb Swag with Chilis
Give the gift of herbs this holiday season. This beautiful bouquet contains organic rosemary, organic thyme, organic bay leaves, and natural red chili peppers for your loved ones to pick off and add to their favorite recipes. It doesn't just provide flavor to your recipes but also a beautiful piece of edible art that will keep your kitchen smelling great throughout the holiday season.
Purchase the Three Herb Swag with Chilis on McFadden Farm for $37.
25. Le Creuset Mini Round Coquette
Le Creuset is on our holiday wishlist every season. The 8-ounce mini round coquette comes in a whole family of colors and is perfect for storing spices or flaked sea salt next to your stove.
Purchase the Le Creuset Mini Round Coquette on Amazon for $21.95.
26. Jono Pandolfi Ramekin Set of 3
Every kitchen should have a small set of ramekins for sauces or for spices. These beautiful handmade pieces come in two color selections and are the perfect piece for any home.
Purchase the Ramekin Set of 3 on Jono Pandolfi for $40.
27. Glencairn Whisky Glass Set
Help the special person in your life upgrade their bar cart with these glasses from Glencairn. These glasses have a modern, stylish shape perfect for sipping on single-malt or aged-favorite and absorbing all the aromas and tastes your beverage has to offer.
Purchase the Glencairn Whisky Glass Set on Amazon for $31.79.
28. On Food and Cooking: The Science and Lore of the Kitchen by Harold McGee
This award-winning book by Harold McGee is one that every food lover should have in their kitchen. The book translates complicated food science principles into tips and advice for everyday cooks. It covers everything from ingredients to cooking methods and is perfect for the curious minds among us.
Purchase "On Food and Cooking: The Science and Lore of the Kitchen" by Harold McGee on Target for $24.99.
29. Usinger's Milwaukee's Favorites Sausage Gift Set
Find out why Milwaukee is obsessed with this sausage company. The gift set includes numerous types of sausage, brats, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, and a decorative sausage knife. It's the perfect gift for the meat and charcuterie lovers on your gift list.
Purchase the Milwaukee's Favorites Sausage Gift Set on Usinger's for $49.99.
30. Momofuku Ramen Noodles Variety Pack
Momofuku is a reputable name in the food industry, and you can bring the taste of their restaurant home with these noodle packs. This variety pack of vegan noodles comes in soy and scallion, tingly chili, and spicy soy, and each bag contains upwards of five servings of noodles. Use it to dress up your next stir fry or make an unforgettable side dish.
Purchase the Momofuku Ramen Noodles Variety Pack on Amazon for $37.05.
31. New York We Are Happy To Serve You Ceramic Coffee Cup
Close to 180 million of these distinctive blue and white coffee mugs are sold (and disposed of) in New York City each year, but this mug will live in your kitchen forever. It's dishwasher and microwave-safe and holds up to eight ounces of your favorite morning coffee.
Purchase the New York "We are happy to serve you" ceramic coffee cup at MoMA Design Store for $16.
32. Amarena Fabbri Wild Cherries in syrup
You won't go back to maraschino cherries after you've tried these wild cherries in syrup. They're delicious spooned over a bowl of ice cream or plopped into your favorite cocktail — plus, the container is something that everyone will want to have on display in their kitchen.
Purchase the Amarena Fabbri Wild Cherries in Syrup on Amazon for $19.99.
33. TEANAGOO Japanese Matcha Tea Set
This set is the gateway for anyone who has ever wanted to make their own matcha. This complete set comes in several different color options and includes a bowl, bamboo whisk, sifter, whisk holder, stand, and matcha powder.
Purchase the TEANAGOO Japanese Matcha Tea Set on Amazon for $34.99.
34. Georgia Olive Farms Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Extra virgin olive oil is essential for any home cook to make into dressings, use for pasta, or dress homemade hummus or appetizers. The olives for this oil are cold-pressed no more than a day after harvesting, which maximizes a grassy and flavorful profile.
Purchase the Georgia Olive Farms Extra Virgin Olive Oil on Amazon for $32.98.
35. Three Mountains Sriracha Sampler
Gifting is easy for a hot sauce lover. This trio set from Three Mountains offers three sriracha flavors and a dipping sauce dish. Its products are free from MSG, preservatives, and artificial colors.
Purchase the Three Mountains Sriracha Sampler on Amazon for $19.98.
36. Littlejohn's English Toffee
Toffee is the perfect gift for anyone with a sweet tooth. Each piece comes cooked to mouth-watering perfection and slathered with a layer of milk chocolate and fresh roasted almonds.
Purchase English Toffee on Littlejohn's Candies for $37.
37. Kolsvart Swedish Candy Variety Pack
Move over Swedish fish, there's a new Swedish fish candy in town. This variety pack from Kolsvart comes with five flavors of fish-shaped gummy candy, including raspberry, blackcurrant and raspberry, sour blueberry, sour raspberry, and elderflower.
Purchase the Kolsvart Swedish Candy Variety Pack on Amazon for $43.99.
38. Blue Ridge Creamy Butterscotch Honey
This butterscotch honey is perfect for dribbling on ice cream or toast. The 10-ounce jars are beautifully packaged and ready to stick underneath the tree.
Purchase the Creamy Butterscotch Honey on Blue Ridge for $15.
39. Runamok Vermont Maple Syrup
It's no surprise we ask for a bottle of maple syrup each year. This 13-ounce bottle of Grade A organic maple syrup has a beautiful amber hue and comes in a beautiful glass bottle for easy storage and pouring.
Purchase Runamok Maple Syrup on Amazon for $18.99.
40. Cochon Butcher Sweet Potato Red Habanero Sauce
This signature hot sauce blend is the perfect mixture of sweet and spicy. These 5-ounce bottles are perfect for schmearing on a burger or your favorite meat for a bright blast of punchy, red habanero flavor.
Purchase the Cochon Butcher Sweet Potato Red Habanero Sauce on Amazon on Link Restaurant Group for $9.
41. Mike's Hot Honey Squeeze Bottle
Upgrade your next pizza with a drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey. This 10-ounce squeeze bottle is gluten-free and easy to add to your favorite recipe.
Purchase the Mike's Hot Honey Squeeze Bottle on Amazon for $8.82.
42. Tilit Supply Apron
Tilit NYC has been a trusted name in the hospitality industry for years, and now you can finally get your hands on a supply apron. It comes in four color options and a custom embroidery option for the special cook in your life. The fabric is moisture-wicking and features an adjustable neck strap, slanted chest pocket, and hidden hip pocket.
Purchase the Supply Apron on Tilit for $45.
43. Helen's Asian Kitchen Carbon Steel Wok
Every kitchen needs a wok. It's ideal for high-heat cooking and contributes to wok hei — a distinct flavor and profile of food cooked in one. This 14-inch carbon steel wok is not only durable but has comfortable wooden handles for easy flipping in the kitchen.
Purchase the Helen's Asian Kitchen Carbon Steel Wok on Amazon for $33.49.
44. Farberware Classic Yosemite Stainless Steel Coffee Percolator
This stovetop percolator is made with heavy-duty stainless steel and has a permanent filter basket for mess-free cleaning. This appliance makes eight cups of coffee and is completely dishwasher-safe.
Purchase the Farberware Classic Yosemite Stainless Steel Coffee Percolator on Amazon for $34.95.
45. Salter House Olive and Ribbon Egg Cups
This line of terra cotta tableware is inspired by a ceramics studio in Italy. Each slip-cast piece is made with a hand-painted design and is dishwasher and microwave-safe.
Purchase the Olive and Ribbon Egg Cups from Salter House for $34.
46. Ihoshiro Kiln Veggie-shaped Chopstick Rests
Chopstick rests are one thing our home can never have enough of. These smooth-glazed, individually made rests are shaped like adorable veggies and are perfect for a cute Asian-inspired tableware setting.
Purchase the Ihoshiro Kiln Veggie-shaped Chopstick Rests on Musubi Kiln for $7.
47. Blendjet 2 Portable Blender
Post-gym smoothies couldn't be easier with the BlendJet2 portable blender. This rechargeable blender will fit easily in a bag and will last about 15 blends on a full charge. When you're ready to clean, add warm water with some dish soap and pulse until clean.
Purchase the Blendjet 2 Portable Blender on Target for $42.50.
48. Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract
Nielsen-Massey is the best vanilla extract brand on the market, so it's no surprise one of its products made its way onto our wishlist. This organic Fair Trade extract is full-bodied and made in small batches to preserve its flavor. Add a drizzle to your icing, frostings, or cookie dough.
Purchase the Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract on Amazon for $23.70.
49. Sugarfina Champagne Flight Candy Bento Box
Start 2024 bubbly. This Champagne flight box contains delicious candies, including peach Bellini gummies, Champagne bubbles, and bubbly bears to begin your new year. It's perfect for the folks on your gift list who love all things over-the-top.
Purchase the Champagne Flight Candy Bento Box from Sugarfina for $48.
50. Golde Superwhisk USB-rechargable Frother
The Golde Superwhisk is all about making your morning lattes or matcha easier. This on-the-go technology allows you to froth your beverage anywhere and recharge it in your kitchen in between uses with a USB cord.
Purchase the Superwhisk USB-rechargeable Frother from Golde for $25.