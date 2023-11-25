12 Mistakes You Need To Avoid When Dining At A Vietnamese Restaurant

It is said that the origins of phở began in the 19th and 20th centuries in the Nam Dinh province with a noodle dish known as xáo trâu that used the bones of water buffalo. French colonists in the region introduced cattle, which they would butcher for prime cuts and discard the remainder of the carcass. Locals began to use the cow discard to make their noodle soup, and phở was born.

What began as a peasant food is now one of the most ubiquitous and well-known noodle soups in the world. Phở is a noodle soup made with beef bone broth, thin bùn noodles, and varying cuts of beef. While it is undeniably delicious and certainly deserves its flowers, phở does not represent the wide spectrum that is Vietnamese food. Because it is such a household name, phở is sometimes the only thing unfamiliar diners order, which is a mistake when eating at a Vietnamese restaurant.

Noodles are incredibly important and pervasive to Vietnamese cuisine and culture, and there are many shapes and styles from which to choose beyond the one or few you may be familiar with. If you've only ever tried phở, try to branch out to other soups that your favorite Vietnamese spot might offer, such as the bright red crab-and-tofu-laden bún riêu, or the beautifully balanced pork and shrimp noodle soup, hủ tiếu. You might find yourself a new usual order to rave about.