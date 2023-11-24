Breadcrumbs May Be To Blame For Your Dry And Crumbly Crab Cakes

A good crab cake is moist and succulent; more "crab" than "cake." The best way to achieve the desired taste and consistency is to use the bare minimum of breadcrumbs – just enough to bind the crab cake mixture together. Overdoing it on the breadcrumbs will lead to dry and crumbly crab cakes that taste more like crab-flavored stuffing than a proper crab cake.

The easiest way to control the amount of breadcrumbs used is to forget about the amount called for in a recipe. Mix the wet ingredients first, and then gradually fold in the breadcrumbs a little at a time, stopping as soon as the crab cake mixture holds together. The breadcrumbs are not intended to add any flavor, so nothing is lost by limiting the amount used. Plus, avoiding that "cakey" texture that too many breadcrumbs bring to the mix is what will make your crab cakes stand out.