Add Tomato Juice Before The Broth When Making Arroz Rojo

Arroz rojo is a staple of Mexican cuisine, and it owes its signature flavor and color to the power of the tomato. White and green rice, or arroz verde, are also prevalent in Mexican cooking, but if you order food at a Mexican restaurant, arroz rojo is likely what you'll be served. It's a favorite with good reason. Packed with flavor, it's usually paired with spicy pinto beans or entrees, but it's tasty enough to be eaten as a main course by itself.

Arroz rojo often includes spices like cumin or coriander and usually calls for onion as well, but the main taste comes from tomato. Tomato sauce brings a brightness and acidity to the rice that livens up all the other flavors in the dish, and of course, is essential to attain that beautiful red hue. The best arroz rojo is made with homemade tomato puree, but beyond that, there are a few tricks to improve your arroz rojo, and a big one is making sure to add your tomato juice before you mix in broth or water.

Adding your pureed tomato sauce before the other ingredients helps in two ways. First, it allows the rice to absorb some of the tomato liquid directly as it starts to hydrate, infusing it with more flavor. Second, when the tomato juice simmers in the hot pan before the other liquid is added it deepens the taste and imparts more of a cooked flavor to the whole dish.