Get $150 Off The Ninja Foodi 14-In-1 8qt. XL Pressure Cooker & Steam Fryer With SmartLid Right Now
Black Friday is just around the corner, which means it's the best time of year to snag deals on products to upgrade your kitchen or to gift the foodies in your life for the holidays. We've got our eye on the 8-quart Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Steam Fryer that comes with a SmartLid. Best Buy has currently slashed the price of the stainless steel and black model to $129.99, a whopping $150 discount off its full retail price of $279.99. To sweeten the deal, the retail giant is offering free shipping and an extended holiday return period through January 13, 2024.
If you don't already have a Ninja pressure cooker, or you know a home cook that needs one, this is the time to grab one. This product has a 4.8-star rating based on over 670 customer reviews on Best Buy's website. The deal is live now through Black Friday, but the site says products and prices are subject to change. Of course, there are limited quantities as well, and Best Buy is not offering rain checks for those who miss the sale. If you're ready to get pressure cooking, it's best to order it now.
Features of the Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker and Steam Fryer
The Ninja Foodi has three cooking modes so you can cook, air fry, and steam-crisp a variety of foods by simply sliding its smart lock to the desired mode. Between the rest of its functions you can pressure cook, steam, make homemade yogurt, or simply keep food warm while you finish the rest of the meal. Per Ninja, the device can cook meals up to 40% faster and bake bread up to 25% faster compared to traditional cooking methods. It also pressure cooks up to 70% faster than other methods, and air frying can cut the fat by 75% compared to deep frying. This means you can cook faster — and lighter — with this handy counter top appliance.
It also has a reversible rack so you can double your cooking capacity or make your main dish and sides all together at the same time. When you purchase this set, it comes with the custom SmartLid, a smart thermometer, an 8-quart ceramic-coated pot, a 5-quart ceramic-coated basket, the reversible rack, and a cookbook with more than 45 recipes to try in your new pressure cooker. And just in case things don't work out, there is a one year manufacturer's warranty.