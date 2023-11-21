Get $150 Off The Ninja Foodi 14-In-1 8qt. XL Pressure Cooker & Steam Fryer With SmartLid Right Now

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Black Friday is just around the corner, which means it's the best time of year to snag deals on products to upgrade your kitchen or to gift the foodies in your life for the holidays. We've got our eye on the 8-quart Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Steam Fryer that comes with a SmartLid. Best Buy has currently slashed the price of the stainless steel and black model to $129.99, a whopping $150 discount off its full retail price of $279.99. To sweeten the deal, the retail giant is offering free shipping and an extended holiday return period through January 13, 2024.

If you don't already have a Ninja pressure cooker, or you know a home cook that needs one, this is the time to grab one. This product has a 4.8-star rating based on over 670 customer reviews on Best Buy's website. The deal is live now through Black Friday, but the site says products and prices are subject to change. Of course, there are limited quantities as well, and Best Buy is not offering rain checks for those who miss the sale. If you're ready to get pressure cooking, it's best to order it now.