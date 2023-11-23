Use Dry Flour To Easily Clean Sticky Dough Off Your Hands

Whether you're making bread, fixing pizza, or preparing cookies, kneading dough is an essential step in baking. However, anyone who's spent time in the kitchen knows the struggle of having sticky dough clinging to their hands. Not only is it a challenge to remove, but bits of dough washed off in the sink can also lead to clogged drains. Fortunately, there's an easy and effective solution to this problem: dry flour.

The concept is simple. When the dough sticks to your hands, it's usually because of the high moisture content in the mixture. Dry flour comes to the rescue by absorbing this excess moisture, making the dough less sticky and easier to rub off from your hands. To use this method, start by sprinkling a little flour on your hands. Any type of flour is fine, but it makes sense to use whatever you've used in your dough.

Gently rub your hands together to spread the flour evenly all over your palms, fingers, and the backs of your hands. The dry flour blends into the gummy dough and makes it crumble and detach from your skin. You can put these dough bits back into your mixture so it doesn't go to waste. Now, with your hands free from sticky dough, wash them as you normally would with soap and water. This flour hack is not just limited to your hands: If dough sticks to your work surface or rolling pin, a light dusting of flour can help there, too.