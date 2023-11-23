The Proper Way To Freeze Apple Pie Filling For Convenient Baking

In the height of holiday chaos, while baking your fourth pie of the season, it's tempting to give up entirely and vow to serve frozen, store-bought pies from here on out. Kroger doesn't use your great aunt's famous apple pie recipe, though — and your family will definitely know the difference.

But, if you've ever tried freezing your own pies before, you've likely found that they can come out watery and loose — especially if you used cornstarch to thicken the filling. That's because of the way that cornstarch works. Cornstarch molecules trap water, then swell to absorb more water when the mixture is heated. However, these molecules start to break down once frozen, rendering the thickener useless. The solution? Freeze the filling before you bake it. And, if you freeze it in the shape of your pie pan, you'll be able to pop it in the oven in minutes, no defrosting required.

This method works better for some types of pies than others. Chiffon pies will turn out rubbery, gelatin pies turn runny when thawed, and pumpkin pie could crack or weep if you reheat it too quickly. If you need to cook the mixture on the stove beforehand, consider using a different recipe. However, with the right recipe, freezing the filling is an easy way to save time in the kitchen before a big meal, also bringing fresh fruit from the height of the season to your table, even in the dead of winter.