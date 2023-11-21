The Secret Ingredient David Chang Says Is The Best In Stuffing - Exclusive

Mandarin oranges are those cute little oranges that are easy to peel and come in several varieties, and they make great snacks all winter long. Even when they're not in season, it's a good idea to keep a can or two on your shelves because they make great additions to salads and Jell-o molds. While we're constantly tossing them in many a recipe, we'd never even considered adding them to our stuffing. But they add a tangy touch to savory favorites like classic Chinese chicken salad, so isn't it possible that those little orange segments would work just as well in another savory meat dish? David Chang certainly thinks so.

"Last year on 'Recipe Club,' Dave Arnold came on as a guest and he made a recipe that is his mom's recipe," the chef explained. "It sounds insane, but it is, unequivocally to me, the best stuffing recipe I've ever tried." Chang says this stuffing, like so many other stuffings out there, is made up of white bread, sausage, celery, and onions. But the secret ingredient that makes this side is a can of mandarin oranges. "You should look it up online," he encouraged, noting that the finished stuffing is so good, "It's the only stuffing I'll ever make forever."

You can see Chef Chang share his recipe for leftover stuffing waffles on Prime Video on Black Friday when the Miami Dolphins take on the New York Jets.