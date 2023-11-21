The Secret Ingredient David Chang Says Is The Best In Stuffing - Exclusive
When it comes to Thanksgiving dishes, stuffing is always one of the highlights. Sure, turkey is the main event, but the meal simply isn't complete without a big spoonful of stuffing on your plate. Even if you prefer dressing — stuffing cooked in a separate casserole dish — over the stuff that's been cooked inside the turkey, this side always has a place on your holiday table, and what you put into it is just as important as the dish itself.
There are those who strongly believe that homemade is the way to go, while others swear by packaged stuffing. Some people use cornbread, and others prefer sourdough; you'll find people who think stuffing just isn't stuffing without sausage, while others like to throw in a variety of seafood. With all the stuffing ingredient choices out there, we thought we'd heard everything — and then we sat down with David Chang for an exclusive interview to talk about his role on Prime Video's Thursday Night Football. He shared a must-have ingredient that we've never even considered, yet it's one he swears makes the "best stuffing recipe" he's ever had: mandarin oranges.
All you need is one can of mandarin oranges
Mandarin oranges are those cute little oranges that are easy to peel and come in several varieties, and they make great snacks all winter long. Even when they're not in season, it's a good idea to keep a can or two on your shelves because they make great additions to salads and Jell-o molds. While we're constantly tossing them in many a recipe, we'd never even considered adding them to our stuffing. But they add a tangy touch to savory favorites like classic Chinese chicken salad, so isn't it possible that those little orange segments would work just as well in another savory meat dish? David Chang certainly thinks so.
"Last year on 'Recipe Club,' Dave Arnold came on as a guest and he made a recipe that is his mom's recipe," the chef explained. "It sounds insane, but it is, unequivocally to me, the best stuffing recipe I've ever tried." Chang says this stuffing, like so many other stuffings out there, is made up of white bread, sausage, celery, and onions. But the secret ingredient that makes this side is a can of mandarin oranges. "You should look it up online," he encouraged, noting that the finished stuffing is so good, "It's the only stuffing I'll ever make forever."
You can see Chef Chang share his recipe for leftover stuffing waffles on Prime Video on Black Friday when the Miami Dolphins take on the New York Jets.