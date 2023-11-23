The Trick To Reheat Pasta Noodles Without Sauce

Pasta is a delicious and versatile food, but it can be tricky to reheat without sauce. Dry noodles can quickly turn into a starchy, unappetizing solid mass, so keeping them hydrated during the reheating process is crucial. Fortunately, there is a simple trick that can help you reheat sauceless noodles perfectly every time, and it couldn't be easier. The key to success is introducing and preserving moisture, and a tried and tested technique to do so is using a metal colander to dunk the pasta into boiling water. (Don't use plastic for this because it could melt.)

This method works because it quickly heats the pasta without overcooking it. The boiling water also helps to loosen any starch that has caused the pasta to stick together. Simply boil a pot of salted water and safely dip the colander full of noodles into it for no more than 30 seconds. If you're reheating a large amount of pasta, you may need to dip the colander into the boiling water multiple times, but check them as you go to make sure they're not getting mushy. No colander? No problem! Use a metal strainer or a slotted spoon instead. Finally, be careful not to overcrowd the pot, or the water will stop boiling.