Stuffing Bread Rolls Are A Twist On David Chang's Favorite Childhood Food - Exclusive

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, you might be running around trying to put together the perfect menu. You've got turkey, stuffing, some potatoes and gravy, and there may even be a green vegetable or two. You're all set for the big day — but what about the day after? Some would argue that Thanksgiving leftovers are almost as important as the feast itself. In fact, over 70% of Americans plan their Thanksgiving with the sole intention of having leftovers the next day (via SWNS Digital). But which foods will actually be left?

Will there be enough turkey for that perfect sandwich? What about all those extra greens and potatoes? While you could simply recreate last night's dinner, David Chang told us in an exclusive interview that he likes "to do something different with the leftovers, other than the sandwich and other than making a turkey soup or turkey pot pie." Instead, he prefers to make turkey noodles or a crispy Thanksgiving roll-up.

While both make great leftover options, the roll-ups are the ideal finger food for gameday, which works out perfectly since there also happens to be a football game scheduled the day after Thanksgiving this year — a game where Chang will be working with the Thursday Night team to bring you these tasty tidbits. Whether it's just you and your family or a house full of people watching the big game, these little roll-ups are guaranteed to satisfy even the pickiest guest. But ease of snacking wasn't where Chang got the idea — he explained he took inspiration from one of his childhood Thanksgiving favorites.