Scatter Fresh Fruit On Top Of Any Pie To Bring An Extra Fresh Look To Dessert

Whether you've picked up a store-bought pie from the market or have a leftover dessert that you would like to give new life, a sprinkle of seasonal berries can bring an aesthetic freshness to baked treats. The simple addition of ripe berries and sliced pieces of fruit can instantly brighten the appearance of pies by offering a dash of color and a naturally pleasing touch to even the simplest of recipes.

From plain tarts to intricately folded crusts, pies are the perfect canvas for professional and aspiring bakers alike to experiment with culinary appeal. Instead of having to worry about a complex garnish or a complicated powdered sugar design, fruit can help chefs create presentable designs with ease. Simply reach for the fruit that is in season, and slice pieces accordingly to match the overall composition of your pie. Add fresh herbs — think springs of rosemary and mint — to build even more contrast in color and texture on the surface of your baked goods. This quick hack can instantly elevate the appearance of any pie.