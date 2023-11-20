The Reason You Should Always Taste Soy Sauce Before Adding It To Poke

What makes a good poke bowl? It's a loaded question with endless answers. The definition of poke has morphed from a simple dish of neatly cubed pieces of marinated fish and rice to bowls that consist of all sorts of tasty additions. Sometimes a base of greens or noodles act as the foundation with proteins ranging from fresh ahi tuna to salmon and beyond. Then come toppings like avocado, edamame, mango, cucumber, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, or a sprinkle of furikake all before sauces give bowls the finishing touch. Despite that you could drizzle on wasabi mayo, eel sauce, or citrusy ponzu, the condiment that remains unmatched is soy sauce — just make sure you give it a taste before pouring.

Predominantly salty, soy sauce can also be quite complex. Teeming with umami, it can have a faint sweetness along with a bitter edge, depending on the variety and even the brand. Given its potential to have such varying nuances, it's wise to make a habit out of tasting soy sauce before using it. This is a good rule of thumb to follow whenever you use the condiment to season dishes, but it's particularly important with poke as raw fish can be pretty delicate. By tasting soy sauce beforehand, you can better gauge its saltiness and overall intensity to understand how the flavor of the fish (and its accompaniments) will be impacted. Of course, it can also spare you from making the mistake of over-seasoning a poke bowl.