Should You Tip On The Total Bill At A Restaurant Or The Subtotal?

Put on your best Hamlet voice: To tip on the pre-tax subtotal? Or to tip on the total bill? With pathogenic phrases like "tip fatigue" and "no one wants to work anymore" infiltrating even supposedly polite conversation these days, it seems like many modern consumers want to penny-pinch when it comes to doing their part in making sure their server earns a livable wage. So, let's break it down.

When tipping, some diners might be of the inclination toward whatever's easier, math-wise. After a nice meal, calculating a mental equation is probably pretty low on your "stuff I want to do right now" list. Especially in establishments that use digital payment interfaces, the tip screen can make it all too easy to press a button and leave whatever figure it says constitutes a 20% tip, subtotal be damned. Also, inflation has driven menu prices through the roof, which makes the fact that tipping is a percentage-based system even more stressful for budget-conscious foodies.

For folks who have a little extra to spend (or pretty much anyone who's ever worked a service industry job before), the modus operandi might be to err on the side of over-tipping rather than skimping. Whichever way you lean, money isn't really a matter of opinion when exchanging goods and services. The consensus is that you should probably be tipping on the total, but there are arguments in favor of tipping on the subtotal as well. Let's break down both sides.