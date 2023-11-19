Hendl Is The German Roast Chicken That's Seasoned To Perfection
If you're a meat lover who happens to be traveling through Bavaria, you'll want to get your hands on a fresh plate of hendl. The word is Austrian and means "chicken," and that is exactly what you have to look forward to: an entire chicken that has been seasoned and slow-cooked to perfection on a rotisserie grill. The result? A juicy, tender plate of roasted meat that will have you sitting back in your chair with contented pleasure.
Less is often more when it comes to preparing and serving up plates of hendl, as these roasted chickens are seasoned simply but generously with butter, salt, and fresh garden herbs like parsley. Paprika hendl offers another variation on the traditional recipe, presenting plates of paprika-encrusted chicken that have also been doused in olive oil and minced garlic. Regardless of the kind of order you find yourself facing, the texture and taste of this succulent bird will have you taking notes for the roasted chicken recipes you make for yourself at home.
A dish that can satisfy even the strongest of appetites
This juicy, flavorful dish is a favorite during Oktoberfest for good reason. During the annual event, wiesn hendl is made with generous latherings of butter and enthusiastic sprinklings of salt, pepper, and fresh herbs. The roasted chicken can be found at festival stalls for purchase in whole pieces for those eager to dig in, or in half-chicken portions ("halbes hendl") for patrons with less of a demanding appetite.
When trying to replicate this satisfying chicken meal for yourself at home, pour yourself a proper pint — an Oktoberfest brew, if you can get your hands on one — and don't hesitate to enjoy the seasoned bites of tender chicken meat along with popular accompaniments like potato dumplings and large, freshly salted pretzels. You may want to bring a taste of Bavaria into your home with more regularity after feasting upon this sumptuous meal. Just don't forget to stock up on napkins — this is a dish that will have you licking your fingers clean.