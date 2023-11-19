Hendl Is The German Roast Chicken That's Seasoned To Perfection

If you're a meat lover who happens to be traveling through Bavaria, you'll want to get your hands on a fresh plate of hendl. The word is Austrian and means "chicken," and that is exactly what you have to look forward to: an entire chicken that has been seasoned and slow-cooked to perfection on a rotisserie grill. The result? A juicy, tender plate of roasted meat that will have you sitting back in your chair with contented pleasure.

Less is often more when it comes to preparing and serving up plates of hendl, as these roasted chickens are seasoned simply but generously with butter, salt, and fresh garden herbs like parsley. Paprika hendl offers another variation on the traditional recipe, presenting plates of paprika-encrusted chicken that have also been doused in olive oil and minced garlic. Regardless of the kind of order you find yourself facing, the texture and taste of this succulent bird will have you taking notes for the roasted chicken recipes you make for yourself at home.