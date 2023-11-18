13 Wines To Pair With Fruit During The Holiday Season

With the holidays fast approaching, it's time to think not only about festive fruits but the wines that you can pair with them. Key considerations when you're doing so include the flavor profiles of both fruit and wine. A light, crisp white such as sauvignon blanc or pinot grigio will be a nice complement to citrus fruits like oranges and grapefruits. Meanwhile, a fruity and medium-bodied red like zinfandel will go happily hand in hand with juicy and slightly tart berries. Stone fruits, such as peaches, nectarines, and apricots, offer a juicy sweetness that pairs beautifully with off-dry white wines like riesling or gewürztraminer.

When you're considering wine and fruit pairings, you should also pay attention to the texture and ripeness of the fruit. Crisp and slightly tart green apples, for example, make for a fine pairing with a chardonnay or Prosecco, with the wine's acidity acting as a palate cleanser. You can take it a step further if you like, bringing in tropical fruits like pineapples and passion fruit and matching it with a viognier or an albariño. These might feel somewhat unusual for the Christmas season, but then again, is there a better time in which to pretend to be somewhere sunnier and warmer? With that being said, here are 13 wines that you can pair with fruit for the holiday season.