How To Store Leftover Canned Pumpkin Puree In The Fridge

Pumpkin puree is a holiday staple. This sweet, smooth ingredient is needed for making a variety of dishes, from classic pumpkin pie to various side dishes, and other desserts. After stockpiling so much of the stuff, though, you will inevitably have some leftovers. While it may be tempting to stick a half-full can of pumpkin puree in the fridge and hope for the best, it's crucial to store it properly in order to maximize freshness and avoid spoilage — that means out of the can and into a proper container.

You should always do your best to avoid storing leftover canned food in its original can. This is because, while a sealed can is great at preserving food, open cans are not very good at this at all. It's quite difficult to reseal an opened can, so the pumpkin puree inside will be prone to drying out or taking on an odd flavor. Instead, opt for transferring the pumpkin into a sterile, airtight container and placing it in your fridge within two hours of opening the can. This will maintain the moisture of the puree and prevent it from absorbing any stray flavors or odors.