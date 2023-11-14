Combine White And Apple Cider Vinegar For A Tangy Glaze On Veggies

Vegetables offer a colorful cornucopia of flavors and textures to work with, and whether you're enjoying a raw salad, boiled broccoli, or roasted root vegetables, seasoning is key to enhancing and upgrading any vegetable dish. While a dash of salt and pepper, spice-infused oil, or a squeeze of citrus are all tried-and-true seasoning agents, a tangy glaze is the easy yet elegant addition you need to upgrade your vegetables.

Tasting Table recipe developer Miriam Hahn shows you how easy it is to whip up a simple three-ingredient glaze consisting of white and apple cider vinegar. Hahn uses the glaze in her cider-glazed root vegetable recipe to "take them up a notch from standard roasted vegetables."

While you might associate glazes with dishes like barbecued ribs or honey-glazed ham that achieve their glossy, syrupy consistency as they cook with the meat, Hahn creates her glaze on the stove while her vegetables roast. She blends white and apple cider with sugar in a pot, bringing the mixture to a rolling simmer until it reduces into a thick gel-like sauce. White and apple cider vinegar offer a nice tangy balance to offset the sweetness of the sugar, while the reduction brings out notes of apple and a richer caramelized sweetness.

The thick, gooey glaze will enhance the caramelization of roasted vegetables while also providing a tangy complement to their savory, bitter, sweet, or smoky flavors.