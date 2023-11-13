Always Pick Berries Using A Basket Instead Of A Bag
When it comes to berry picking, regardless if it's strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, or blackberries, there are a few basic rules you need to know, and one of the most critical is that you want to use a basket and not a bag to place them in. Berries are fragile fruits and when you pick them off the plant, it is important that you take care not to bruise or squish them and that there is enough circulation so they don't get mushy before their prime. This is why a basket is preferable to a bag.
By design, baskets tend to be a more open structure that allows for plenty of ventilation, reduces the chance of condensation, and decreases the probability that they get damaged after picking. Bags on the other hand can create a humid environment, adding a moisture-destroying element to where you are storing your berries as you collect them.
Make it breathable
Baskets are superior to bags for another reason: Using a basket makes it easier to inspect the berries you pick, ensuring they are ripe and not slimy. This philosophy of using a well-ventilated container to collect your berries should carry over to their storage. When you store your berries, you want to choose a container that is breathable. This will help eliminate berry rotting so your time and money don't go to waste.
You can also use paper towels to help combat this problem. Lining your chosen storage container with paper towels soaks up added moisture and can help keep your berries fresh for up to a week longer. Additionally, before you store your berries, try washing them in a solution of vinegar and water. This will kill mold and spores that may be trapped on them, making your fruits susceptible to early rot.