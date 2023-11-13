Always Pick Berries Using A Basket Instead Of A Bag

When it comes to berry picking, regardless if it's strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, or blackberries, there are a few basic rules you need to know, and one of the most critical is that you want to use a basket and not a bag to place them in. Berries are fragile fruits and when you pick them off the plant, it is important that you take care not to bruise or squish them and that there is enough circulation so they don't get mushy before their prime. This is why a basket is preferable to a bag.

By design, baskets tend to be a more open structure that allows for plenty of ventilation, reduces the chance of condensation, and decreases the probability that they get damaged after picking. Bags on the other hand can create a humid environment, adding a moisture-destroying element to where you are storing your berries as you collect them.