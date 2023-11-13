Use Mayonnaise To Remove Pesky Water Stains On Your Wood Cutting Boards

Wood cutting boards are pretty durable, but sometimes you may notice water stains. This can easily happen when you use it to slice up a tomato and let the leftover seed goo linger too long — or if the kiddos have submerged it in water when they cleaned it. While the water stains aren't harmful, they aren't pretty either. Enter the unsuspecting water stain remover: mayonnaise. This condiment can be used for more than making a rich Texas cake or your favorite ranch dressing.

Mayo can get rid of those stains simply by smearing a coat of this thick sandwich spread onto your board, covering the water stain. Depending on how stubborn the stain is, you probably want to let it sit for anywhere from a few hours to overnight. This will allow the oils from mayo to soak into the wood. When you are ready, clean off the mayo with a soft, dry cloth, and buff out any remaining residue. At this point, you can wash your cutting board if you want to; however, it isn't necessary.