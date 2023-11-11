Consider Canned Squid For Your Next Pasta Dish And More

The global canned seafood market is expected to hit $50.47 billion by 2030, according to Grand View Research. But if you'd like to get a (salty) taste of what's to come, tinned staples like tuna and anchovies aren't the only options you can try. No longer just fried in calamari or used for their ink in pasta, squid today can be cooked, seasoned, and packed into tins like many of their aquatic brethren, which is an easy way to boost your next pasta dish or another entree.

While canned seafood is a rising trend, consuming these cephalopods is not. Humans have been eating the sea creatures (known by their scientific name Teuthoidea) for centuries, and records of doing so date back to China in 618 CE. In fact, the early Chinese may have dried them and preserved them in salt, paving the way for the canned seafood we see today.

Although wrestling with fresh squid can be quite a task if you're not used to eating it regularly, the tinned version is much simpler to incorporate into your pasta recipes. While I'm a fan of trying all different types of tinned seafood (like mussels, oysters, and sardines), I've yet to get my hands on this particular mollusk. So to get the scoop on canned squid, I turned to organizations like National Geographic to get more information about the mollusk, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to learn about the canning process, and Healthline and WebMD to discover all its nutritional benefits.