Wrap Monkfish In Parma Ham For A Balanced Sweet And Salty Flavor

This monkfish and Parma ham combination's potential stretches beyond those two ingredients. If you have some time on your hands, consider bringing some spices and condiments to the party. Make a marinade from olive oil, citrus, herbs, and spices to thoroughly infuse the fish with a deeply enticing scent. Alternatively, you can make a sauce from dry wine, balsamic, mustard, pesto, salsa, etc. to coat everything with an extra layer of flavor. You can also include leafy greens in the wrap for an earthy spike to cut through all the sweet and salty notes.

As for serving, you also have quite a few options. Keep the Parma ham-wrapped fish company with a colorful serving of sun-dried tomatoes packed in olive oil, baby potatoes, asparagus, and anything else you prefer on the side. Not only will this enhance the dish's nutritional value, but it will also diversify the flavors and textures for a more tumultuous, exciting eating experience. Add a bed of couscous, lentils, or noodles, and you've got a stunning main course fit for any occasion.

For garnishing, a sprinkle of nuts is fantastic for adding a smidgen of crunch and that fun nutty undertone. Of course, if nuts aren't really your favorite, use herbs like dill, rosemary, or basil for an aromatic finish. Beyond these choices, there are also quite a few others to get creative with. Whatever you have in mind, give it a go to explore this dish's endless possibilities.