Lean Ground Beef Will Give Your Street Tacos A Crispier Texture

Street tacos filled with marinated meats and garnished with fresh cilantro are a delicious Mexican delicacy. If you've visited Mexico, you know how plentiful these flavorful tacos are from eateries and street vendors (hence the name). But, you don't have to travel abroad to try them because they're simple to make at home. And, one of the perks of making them yourself is that you can customize it with your favorite protein, like lean ground beef which cuts out the grease for a crispier texture.

In all fairness, ground beef isn't the most authentic meat to use in Mexican street tacos compared to pastor or carnitas, but it's a delicious option. For inspiration, we turn to our recipe for easy ground beef street tacos by Tasting Table recipe developer Michelle McGlinn. "We recommend opting for lean ground beef for this recipe since we will be draining any excess fat in the skillet and won't need the extra grease," she says.

Because lean meat excretes less fat, you won't have to drain as much liquid from the pan. As a reminder, it's better to use paper towels to soak up the fat rather than pour it down the drain. When the lean ground beef is left in the pan, the meat will caramelize, giving the tacos a crispier texture and deeper flavor.