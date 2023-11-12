Lean Ground Beef Will Give Your Street Tacos A Crispier Texture
Street tacos filled with marinated meats and garnished with fresh cilantro are a delicious Mexican delicacy. If you've visited Mexico, you know how plentiful these flavorful tacos are from eateries and street vendors (hence the name). But, you don't have to travel abroad to try them because they're simple to make at home. And, one of the perks of making them yourself is that you can customize it with your favorite protein, like lean ground beef which cuts out the grease for a crispier texture.
In all fairness, ground beef isn't the most authentic meat to use in Mexican street tacos compared to pastor or carnitas, but it's a delicious option. For inspiration, we turn to our recipe for easy ground beef street tacos by Tasting Table recipe developer Michelle McGlinn. "We recommend opting for lean ground beef for this recipe since we will be draining any excess fat in the skillet and won't need the extra grease," she says.
Because lean meat excretes less fat, you won't have to drain as much liquid from the pan. As a reminder, it's better to use paper towels to soak up the fat rather than pour it down the drain. When the lean ground beef is left in the pan, the meat will caramelize, giving the tacos a crispier texture and deeper flavor.
Using lean ground beef in tacos
When you're ready to buy ground beef, check the package's label for options like 92% lean/8% fat or higher. If you're ordering ground beef at the butcher, or you want to grind the meat yourself, cuts like top or bottom round roasts, top sirloin, and chuck shoulder are the leanest cuts.
Now it's time to cook the ground beef in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Even though we're using lean beef, you still don't need to bother with oil or butter. "Crumble the beef as it browns, then let it cook without stirring for several minutes. Using lean ground beef will help here; the dry heat is what will crisp the beef," says McGlinn.
After the crispy beef is cooked, use it to fill warmed corn tortillas. Finish your homemade street tacos with chopped cilantro, diced white onion, pickled red onions, avocado, or lime wedges, or mix it up with sour cream or chipotle mayonnaise.