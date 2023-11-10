The Ingredient Kevin O'Leary Says American Cooks Overuse - Exclusive

Kevin O'Leary is right to be worried about sugar's effects on the body. According to Harvard, eating too much sugar can increase your risk of weight gain, high blood pressure, heart attack, and stroke. Those risks just don't seem worth it when, as O'Leary pointed out, many foods taste better with little to no sugar added.

"In Europe, when you get bread there, a classic loaf of bread, it's made with sourdough with no sugar in it," he explained. "We put up to three teaspoons of sugar in our bread here. That's horrible ... It's so overpowering that you can't tell the subtle flavors of the original food."

O'Leary thinks Americans need to cool it on the amount of sugar they use when they're making pizza, too — neither the sauce nor the crust needs extra sweetness. Ultimately, his food philosophy is all about letting the ingredients shine in their natural state, and if you add excessive sugar to your recipes, sweetness is all you'll be able to taste.

