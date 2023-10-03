Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Shares His Home-Cooking Secrets - Exclusive Interview

People are going to be using the Turbo Trusser a lot at Thanksgiving. Does your family have any unique Thanksgiving food traditions?

I make the turkey, but what I do is a very simple baste. I take a little bit of garlic, a little bit of olive oil, a lot of lemon, some za'atar spice, some pepper, and a tiny bit of salt. I make a mesh. I make a rub out of that, and I put it underneath the skin and on the skin itself. I stuff the bird with slices of white onion and slices of lemon. I truss it and I cook it. It's such a simple way to prepare, but it's so flavorful.

People freak out when they taste it. They say, "How'd you do this?" The secret is the za'atar, a spice that's ancient. It's a Middle Eastern Lebanese spice. It's roasted sesame seeds, crushed. That's the secret. It tastes spectacular on a bird that's been roasted. There's nothing like it.

It's my most used spice. It's very healthy, very low-cal, but incredibly flavorful. I put it on salads. If I make a salad of just olive oil and lemon and za'atar, people say, "What is this dressing?" It's the za'atar. That's the secret. If you're talking about anything [after] our conversation today, make it about za'atar, because that is the secret to so much of what I do.

Do you have any favorite Thanksgiving sides?

It's usually a squash. People want that. I generally do all kinds of color on the sides — a sweet potato, a squash, string beans, and broccolini. It is whatever I find fresh that day, and it's very simple. I steam it, and then I put a little olive oil on it, a little lemon, and a little sprinkle of za'atar on everything. You fill your dish with turkey, and then you get all the sides you want.

I prepare potatoes in a scalloped and a baked version. People like both. You want some of that Thanksgiving tradition in a squash. Often, I will put a little bit of maple syrup in the squash, because it's that time of year — not too much, just enough. That's a big hit as well. They'll say, "How'd you do this?" I say, "My secret's a little bit of maple syrup, a dab of butter," real butter, not too much. The whole thing about me is not too much. Don't kill it. It goes back to the pizza. You don't need to kill it.