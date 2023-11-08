Upgrade Your Roasted Fruits With A Quick Char

It's hard to top fruit that's at peak ripeness — or is it? While fresh fruit is full of flavor and juicy goodness, we'd wager that anything from apples to watermelon will taste even better when subjected to a bit of heat. Roasting is one of the best ways to elevate a fruit's complexity, thanks to the opportunity for caramelization. But you can go a step further and give your fruit the ultimate final touch with a brief char.

Charred isn't synonymous with burned, although there is a fine line between the two. Think of charring sort of like an extreme version of browning. Fruits shouldn't be completely blackened, but exposing them to high heat should scorch their surface area just slightly. What makes charring so special is that it can add depth of flavor that caramelization alone can't achieve — along with crisping up textures, the charring is able to impart some smokiness and bitterness, which can play nicely against the fruit's natural sweetness.

As for how to go about charring, you could do it on a grill, over a bonfire, or in a cast iron pan. However, slow-roasting beforehand will soften and sweeten fruit to its fullest, resulting in a more pleasant contrast of textures and flavors when charred. Since roasted fruit will already be neatly lined on a sheet pan, all you need to do is switch on the oven's broiler in the final minutes of cooking to achieve an effortless char.